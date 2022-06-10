Cash, Ammunition Seized In Kaikohe Search Warrant

Northland Police have charged three people and seized ammunition and cash

following a search warrant executed at a Kaikohe property on Thursday.

The search warrant was undertaken as part of an ongoing focus on gang

activity in the Kaikohe and mid North areas.

During the warrant Police located six rounds of ammunition and $10,000 cash.

A 30-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman have been

charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and are due to appear in the

Kaikohe District Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police cannot rule out further charges

being laid.

Northland Police are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe, and

we will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity.

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime or

the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on

105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or

www.crimestoppers-nz.org

