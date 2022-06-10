Cash, Ammunition Seized In Kaikohe Search Warrant
Northland Police have charged three people and seized
ammunition and cash
following a search warrant executed at a Kaikohe property on Thursday.
The search warrant
was undertaken as part of an ongoing focus on
gang
activity in the Kaikohe and mid North areas.
During the warrant Police located six rounds of ammunition and $10,000 cash.
A 30-year-old man, a
32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman have been
charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and are due to appear in the
Kaikohe District Court.
The investigation is
ongoing, and Police cannot rule out further charges
being laid.
Northland Police are working hard to ensure we
keep our community safe, and
we will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity.
We welcome
information from anyone who has concerns about organised
crime or
the illegal possession of firearms in their community.
They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz,
call Police on
105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or
www.crimestoppers-nz.org