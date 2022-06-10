Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Central District Police Thank Motorists - Operation Ethos

Friday, 10 June 2022, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Central District Police want to thank the thousands of motorists that engaged with us during Operation Ethos yesterday.

Despite the bad weather, more than 6000 drivers rolled down their windows to speak with us and undertake an alcohol breath screening test.

More than 100 Police staff were involved at checkpoints in Ruapehu, Whanganui, Tararua, Horowhenua, Manawatū and Taranaki between 8am and 9pm.

While most results were pleasing we were disappointed to find motorists over the legal limit - some by mid-morning.

One person in New Plymouth returned a result that was over three times the legal limit - and was travelling with young children at the time.

This was extremely concerning and that person, along with at least five others, will be appearing in our courts in the coming weeks.

Police also issued infringement notices for people found not complying with other requirements including driving while unrestrained or operating non-compliant vehicles.

Reducing deaths and serious injuries on our roads is not just a Police responsibility - it is an all-of-community issue which we all need to take responsibility for.

Police can only do so much, and through this operation and our interactions with our community we will push that message as well as taking any enforcement action necessary.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>


Government: Next Steps To Protect New Zealand’s Unique Biodiversity
The Government has announced its next steps to protect our native plants and wildlife from the threat of extinction, releasing a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB) exposure draft and a draft implementation plan... More>>


Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>




Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 