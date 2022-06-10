Central District Police Thank Motorists - Operation Ethos

Central District Police want to thank the thousands of motorists that engaged with us during Operation Ethos yesterday.

Despite the bad weather, more than 6000 drivers rolled down their windows to speak with us and undertake an alcohol breath screening test.

More than 100 Police staff were involved at checkpoints in Ruapehu, Whanganui, Tararua, Horowhenua, Manawatū and Taranaki between 8am and 9pm.

While most results were pleasing we were disappointed to find motorists over the legal limit - some by mid-morning.

One person in New Plymouth returned a result that was over three times the legal limit - and was travelling with young children at the time.

This was extremely concerning and that person, along with at least five others, will be appearing in our courts in the coming weeks.

Police also issued infringement notices for people found not complying with other requirements including driving while unrestrained or operating non-compliant vehicles.

Reducing deaths and serious injuries on our roads is not just a Police responsibility - it is an all-of-community issue which we all need to take responsibility for.

Police can only do so much, and through this operation and our interactions with our community we will push that message as well as taking any enforcement action necessary.

