Serious Crash, SH3, Turakina - Central
Friday, 10 June 2022, 6:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle
crash on SH3,
Turakina.
Police were notified of the
crash at 5:34.
Diversions are in place with both
northbound and southbound traffic being
diverted.
More
information will be provided when
available.
