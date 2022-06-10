Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AT Assisting Police Following Attack At Sylvia Park Train Station

Friday, 10 June 2022, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport is assisting Police with enquiries following an attack on one of our train managers at Sylvia Park train station this afternoon.

At about 1535 this afternoon the train manager on an Eastern Line service was attacked on the platform, receiving minor stab wounds.

Immediately after the attack the train manager was transported straight to Middlemore by rail to receive prompt treatment.

The train manager is currently being treated at Middlemore Hospital for minor injuries and is being supported by a team from our rail operator Auckland One Rail (AOR). He will remain in hospital overnight for observation.

Police have made arrests in relation to this attack, with the alleged attacker(s) now in custody.

Eastern Line services are currently disrupted as Police attend the scene and passengers are advised to check the AT Mobile app or @AT_TravelAlerts Twitter feed for updates.

Auckland Transport Acting Group Manager Metro Services Darek Koper says this afternoon’s attack came as a shock, but fortunately the train manager wasn’t seriously injured and is in good spirits.

“Attacks like this are incredibly rare across our AT Metro network but we will be working closely with Police and our operator after today’s attack to ensure that our services remain safe.

“Our thoughts are with the train manager and his family today, and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery from his injuries.

“There will be some disruption to our train services tonight as we support Police with their scene investigations. We apologise for this disruption, but it’s important Police are able to investigate this thoroughly.

“We thank our customers for their understanding as we work through this.”

More Transport Officers to provide onboard security presence following incident

Auckland Transport’s team of transport officers will be redeployed to provide a more visible presence on Auckland’s rail network following this afternoon’s attack.

AT’s Transport Officers provide safety and security support onboard our services and are deployed as part of a risk-based model. We will be working with Police in coming days to ensure they’re deployed in the areas where they’re needed most.

