UPDATE: Fatal Crash, SH3, Turakina

Police can confirm that one person has died following a two-vehicle crash on

SH3, Turakina on Friday 10 June.

Police were notified of the crash at 5:34pm on Friday. The road was closed

while emergency services responded.

Sadly one person died at the scene and another was transported to Whanganui

Hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed an examination of the scene.

An investigation into circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

