Two Arrested In Relation To Christchurch Firearms Incident

Two men have been arrested following search warrants this morning in relation to a firearms incident in New Brighton on Monday.

Police were called to Bower Ave following a report of gunshots in the area at about 3.25pm. On arrival Police located a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators this morning executed warrants at two addresses in Upper Riccarton and Hoon Hay and the two men, aged 28 and 34, were taken into custody.

They are both due to appear at Christchurch District Court on Monday 13 June on charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam says Police hope these arrests provide reassurance to the public.

"We want to send a strong message to those causing harm with gun violence in our communities - it will not be tolerated," he says.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to put those allegedly responsible before the courts and we are pleased to have done so in a timely manner."

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not be commenting further.

