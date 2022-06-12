Severe Weather Likely To Disrupt Travel In Auckland – Plan Ahead

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists of potential disruptions to travel in Auckland, with a severe wind watch in place for the Auckland Harbour Bridge and a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Auckland region.

Metservice forecasts wind gusts could reach 80-100km/h between 8pm Sunday 12 June and 10pm Monday 13 June, which may result in speed restrictions, lane closures or potentially a full bridge closure.

Waka Kotahi is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed threshold levels. The safety of road users is Waka Kotahi’s top priority and we will not hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.

Should a full closure of the bridge for safety reasons be necessary on Monday morning, significant congestion can be expected across the network. In that event, motorists should expect long delays and avoid non-essential travel.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead by checking the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner or the Waka Kotahi Twitter account before heading out in the region.

Auckland Transport advises that the high winds could also cause delays or cancellations to public transport. The best way to keep up to date is to follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter @AT_travelalerts for any changes to services.

Information on the weather warnings is available from Metservice.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge while wind warnings are in place, and use the alterative Western Ring Route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

