Information Sought After Dirt Bike Incident, Manukau
12 June
Counties Manukau Police are asking for the
public's help following an
incident on Cavendish Drive, Manukau, earlier today where a group of dirt
bike riders hit a woman's car and damaged a Police vehicle.
Police
were called about 5.30pm with reports of a group of dirt
bike riders
driving dangerously in the Manurewa and Manukau City areas.
Shortly after, one of the riders
hit another vehicle as it was attempting to
turn into a gas station.
The driver was shaken by the incident and
intimidated by the number of riders
around her vehicle.
A Police unit in the area attended and the
group circled the Police vehicle,
with one rider throwing an item at it and causing minor damage.
Inspector Kerry Watson says the behaviour of the group was unacceptable.
"There is no excuse for this type of intimidation and disorder.
"This was a member of the
public trying to go about her business, and she
didn't deserve to feel threatened.
"We will be examining CCTV and making further enquiries.
"However we also want to
hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who
has information about the riders involved."
Anyone with information should call 105 and quote event number P050892488.