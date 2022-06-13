Information Sought After Dirt Bike Incident, Manukau

12 June

Counties Manukau Police are asking for the public's help following an

incident on Cavendish Drive, Manukau, earlier today where a group of dirt

bike riders hit a woman's car and damaged a Police vehicle.

Police were called about 5.30pm with reports of a group of dirt bike riders

driving dangerously in the Manurewa and Manukau City areas.

Shortly after, one of the riders hit another vehicle as it was attempting to

turn into a gas station.

The driver was shaken by the incident and intimidated by the number of riders

around her vehicle.

A Police unit in the area attended and the group circled the Police vehicle,

with one rider throwing an item at it and causing minor damage.

Inspector Kerry Watson says the behaviour of the group was unacceptable.

"There is no excuse for this type of intimidation and disorder.

"This was a member of the public trying to go about her business, and she

didn't deserve to feel threatened.

"We will be examining CCTV and making further enquiries.

"However we also want to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who

has information about the riders involved."

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote event number P050892488.

