Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Information Sought After Dirt Bike Incident, Manukau

Monday, 13 June 2022, 6:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

12 June

Counties Manukau Police are asking for the public's help following an
incident on Cavendish Drive, Manukau, earlier today where a group of dirt
bike riders hit a woman's car and damaged a Police vehicle.

Police were called about 5.30pm with reports of a group of dirt bike riders
driving dangerously in the Manurewa and Manukau City areas.

Shortly after, one of the riders hit another vehicle as it was attempting to
turn into a gas station.

The driver was shaken by the incident and intimidated by the number of riders
around her vehicle.

A Police unit in the area attended and the group circled the Police vehicle,
with one rider throwing an item at it and causing minor damage.

Inspector Kerry Watson says the behaviour of the group was unacceptable.

"There is no excuse for this type of intimidation and disorder.

"This was a member of the public trying to go about her business, and she
didn't deserve to feel threatened.

"We will be examining CCTV and making further enquiries.

"However we also want to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who
has information about the riders involved."

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote event number P050892488.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>


Government: Next Steps To Protect New Zealand’s Unique Biodiversity
The Government has announced its next steps to protect our native plants and wildlife from the threat of extinction, releasing a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB) exposure draft and a draft implementation plan... More>>


Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>




Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 