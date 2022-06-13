A Sky Full Of Colour To Celebrate Matariki

Kites of every shape, colour and size will take to the skies this Sunday, 19 June at Tauranga City Libraries’ annual Matariki Kite Day.

Starting at noon, world-class kite flyers from the New Zealand Kitefliers Association will put on an eye-catching display at Fergusson Park.

From the bright and colourful, to the wacky and wonderful, get your friends and whānau together and spot your favourite kites.

Or join in the festivities with your own kite, and maybe even learn a trick or two from the kite flying masters.

Lauren Jones, Tauranga City Libraries Children and Teens Programme Specialist, says it will be a fun-filled day for the whole whānau.

“No matter your age, kite flying is one the simplest forms of happiness. Whether you want to sit back, relax, and watch the pros at play, or bring along your own kite for the day, there’s much fun to be had.

“Wrap up warm, bring some hot chocolate, and enjoy the day with whānau and friends. There will also be a range of food stalls and a children’s activity space.”

Connecting heaven and earth, kites are traditionally flown at Matariki to send karakia (prayer) to those that had passed and to send wishes for the future to the heavens.

The Matariki Kite Day will be held at Fergusson Park on Sunday, 19 June from 12pm to 4pm.

To view the full programme of events on this Matariki, including exhibitions, workshops, family events and live performances, visit www.mymatariki.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

