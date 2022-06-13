Homicide Investigation Underway In Whakamārama
A homicide investigation is under way following the death
of a man in
Whakamārama last night (Sunday 12 June).
Emergency services were called to an Old Highway property at about 8.35pm.
A man was located at the address with critical injuries.
Medical assistance
was provided however the man died at the scene a
short
time later.
A scene guard has been in place
overnight and a forensic scene examination
will begin today.
Local residents in the rural area will notice
an increased Police presence as
enquiries continue into the circumstances that lead to his death.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote
file
number 220613/3065.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.