Homicide Investigation Underway In Whakamārama

A homicide investigation is under way following the death of a man in

Whakamārama last night (Sunday 12 June).

Emergency services were called to an Old Highway property at about 8.35pm.

A man was located at the address with critical injuries.

Medical assistance was provided however the man died at the scene a short

time later.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and a forensic scene examination

will begin today.

Local residents in the rural area will notice an increased Police presence as

enquiries continue into the circumstances that lead to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file

number 220613/3065.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

