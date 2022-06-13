Appeal for motorcycle sightings in Gore
Monday, 13 June 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gore Police are appealing for information in relation to
a black Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling at speed in
Gore on Sunday 12 June.
The rider was wearing a black
hoodie, brown pants and a black helmet.
Police
understand the rider travelled from Mataura to Gore between
5.30pm and 6.00pm and around East Gore between 6.00pm and
6.15pm.
Anyone who saw this motorcycle or has
information that can assist Police is encouraged to call 105
and quote file number 220613/4165.
Alternatively,
information can be given anonymously on via Crime Stoppers
0800 555
111.
