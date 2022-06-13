Appeal for motorcycle sightings in Gore

Gore Police are appealing for information in relation to a black Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling at speed in Gore on Sunday 12 June.

The rider was wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and a black helmet.

Police understand the rider travelled from Mataura to Gore between 5.30pm and 6.00pm and around East Gore between 6.00pm and 6.15pm.

Anyone who saw this motorcycle or has information that can assist Police is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220613/4165.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously on via Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

