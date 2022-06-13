Severe Winds Continue To Impact Travel

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists of ongoing disruptions to travel in and around Auckland this evening, with severe winds and heavy rain continuing to affect the city.

A severe wind watch remains in place for the Auckland Harbour Bridge, and wind gusts exceeding 90km/h have forced the bridge to close for short periods a number of times today.

Metservice forecasts wind gusts will continue to reach 80-100km/h until 11pm tonight (Monday 13 June), which may result in further speed restrictions, lane closures or potentially full bridge closures.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

Waka Kotahi is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds, and has maintenance crews out on the network ready to react and close lanes on the bridge if necessary.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead by checking the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner or the Waka Kotahi Twitter account before heading out this evening.

Keep up to date with Auckland Transport Travel Alerts on Twitter @AT_travelalerts for any changes to services.

Information on the weather warnings is available from Metservice.

Waka Kotahi would like to thank Aucklanders for their continued patience and understanding.

