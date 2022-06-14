Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hui An Important Milestone In Welcoming Newcomers To Queenstown Lakes District

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Over 130 people attended a Welcoming Communities Hui at Queenstown Event Centre last Thursday (9 June) including iwi, newcomer group representatives, and key stakeholder managers and leaders along with Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) elected members and staff.

The group came together to listen, learn about and share ways to support newcomers to feel welcome and able to participate in the economic, civic, cultural and social life of the district.

QLDC Welcoming Communities Coordinator Silvia Dancose thanked all the wonderful folk who made time to take part.

“It was fabulous to see people come together to mingle and get to know each other, from our migrant community group leaders to organisations like Red Cross and NZ Police. The positive energy and willingness to connect, along with the support for the Welcoming Communities programme itself made for a very special evening,” she said.

Local kaumātua Darren Rewi opened the hui with a karakia followed by a welcome from Mayor Jim Boult and presentations from Immigration New Zealand and QLDC. The group broke for kai before settling into world café-style group discussions around the eight outcome areas of the Welcoming Communities initiative. These include how to support new residents from elsewhere in Aotearoa New Zealand and across the world with business and employment, civic engagement and participation, creating welcoming public spaces, equitable access to services, culture and identity and welcoming communications.

Mayor Boult was thrilled to see such a high turnout and to formally recognise QLDC’s commitment to the Welcoming Communities Programme.

“I’ve long said that the richness and diversity of our communities are our strength. To see so many ethnicities that share a passion for this district join together in one room to share ideas and experiences was a reflection of how true that is,” he said.

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day said the hui marked an important stepping stone in the Welcoming Communities Te Waharoa ki nga Hapori local programme.

“The ideas gathered from this event will feed into an initial community stocktake, which will include considerations such as how council services can better meet the needs of everyone in our community and how we can improve connections. It is a joint initiative, working with our communities to develop a Welcome Plan that reflects the unique characteristics of our place,” she said.

Silvia also highlighted the hui being a great opportunity to launch a Māori, Pasifika and Newcomer Profile booklet, another component of the Welcoming Communities programme.

“I was very proud to present our first edition of a collection of profiles, showcasing the cultural diversity that adds character to our community. I’m delighted to share this work with the 21 community groups we collaborated with over the past three months and with our wider community,” she said.

“These profiles offer a snapshot of each group, providing an insight to how each was established and operates, their membership, and all the wonderful events and activities they’re involved in. There are also details on how to connect with each group and find out more information.”

“We encourage those in the wider community to reach out to discover more, make connections and welcome newcomers to the district we share,” Silvia said.

Anyone keen to take a look at the booklet can visit the Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz/welcoming-communities.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 