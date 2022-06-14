Hop Diggity Dog!

Let’s be frank, HopDog Festival certainly isn’t the wurst place to find yourself this week.

Hop damn! Wellington has its very own HopDog Festival, matching ice-cold locally brewed NZ beers with bespoke hotdogs to synergise and emphasise just how delicious this iconic duo is.

Pop down to St John’s for a mouth-watering Brat Dog, but don’t mention the roar of spicy homemade kimchi on a delicious, chargrilled pork bratwurst with mango kasundi mustard and nori mayo. The good news is you’ll only have to say ‘same again’ if one isn’t enough after washing it down with the tongue-twisting Tuatara Hefeweizen for a cool $30.

Jack Hackett’s Irish Pub is channelling its inner yank with a tasty grilled frank smothered in chilli beef, mozzarella, ketchup and mustard for the classic American Chili Dog. Meanwhile, The Cambridge has let the dog out of the kennel with the Frank & Fennel - a frankfurter with pickled fennel, mustard seed & whipped cheddar. Both matched with a frosty pint of Emerson’s Super Quench for $15.

On now for a limited time until Sunday, 19 June, so best you hop to it!

© Scoop Media

