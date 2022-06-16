Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Congratulates New Tihei Tākitimu Partnership Board

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 5:29 pm
Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated would like to acknowledge the new Tihei Tākitimu Partnership Board that has been appointed to a united and courageous voice to the health improvements that will ensure our whānau receive quality health services at all times.

“This is a really important time for Māori Health in Ngāti Kahungunu. It’s the first time we’ve had a Māori Health Authority and so the opportunities to shape how we fund and how we partner with our Māori Health providers and Māori Communities is really important yet exciting going forward” – Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chairman.

Health NZ is the new national entity responsible for the planning and commissioning of hospital, primary, and community health services. The 20 District Health Boards will no longer exist. Health NZ will operate four regional offices. Each region will work with their districts, located closer to local communities, to develop and implement plans based on local needs to improve the health and wellbeing of communities.

The Māori Health Authority established alongside Health NZ, will have shared responsibility for decision-making, planning and delivery. Local iwi-Māori partnership boards such as the Tihei Tākitimu Partnership Board will help shape appropriate health and wellbeing services to meet the needs of local communities through being an influencing and decision-making voice for iwi and Māori at a local level, supporting Te Tiriti partnerships throughout the system.

The health system reforms will enhance Māori rangatiratanga for Māori over hauora Māori and ensure greater influence throughout the entire health system. This is central to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and will help ensure everyone has the same access to good health outcomes. That includes strengthening mana motuhake for whānau – supporting them to take control of their own health and wellbeing.

“It’s a new regime and a new dawn for Aotearoa, and Ngāti Kahungunu certainly supports this new relationship board” – Bayden Barber.

“Tomorrow (Friday 17 June) we will welcome Chief Executive Officers for both the Māori Health Authority and Health NZ to Hawke’s Bay”.

Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi with 38,000 registered members. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from Paritū in the North to Turakirae in the South. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of Ngāti Kahungunu alongside our whānau and hapū. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.

