Fatality Following House Fire, Chatham Islands

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a report of a house fire

at a residential property about 3.30pm yesterday in a remote area of the

Chatham Islands.

The body of a deceased person was subsequently discovered in the house.

Police staff from Wellington CIB will travel to the Chathams to conduct a

scene examination and make enquiries in to the incident.

