Fatality Following House Fire, Chatham Islands
Friday, 17 June 2022, 6:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a
report of a house fire
at a residential property about
3.30pm yesterday in a remote area of the
Chatham
Islands.
The body of a deceased person was
subsequently discovered in the house.
Police staff
from Wellington CIB will travel to the Chathams to conduct
a
scene examination and make enquiries in to the
incident.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more