Incident - Hopetoun Bridge
Friday, 17 June 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to an incident near the Hopetoun
Bridge in central Auckland this afternoon.
The
incident occurred after 3.30pm where a person has fallen
from the bridge onto the motorway.
At this stage
Police can advise the person is in a critical condition.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists are
advised road closures are in place around the State Highway
1 link to State Highway 16 for both east and west bound
traffic.
There is already heavy congestion around the
area. Delays should be expected this evening and motorists
should allow extra time to reach their
destination.
