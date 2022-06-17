Incident - Hopetoun Bridge

Police are responding to an incident near the Hopetoun Bridge in central Auckland this afternoon.

The incident occurred after 3.30pm where a person has fallen from the bridge onto the motorway.

At this stage Police can advise the person is in a critical condition. Emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised road closures are in place around the State Highway 1 link to State Highway 16 for both east and west bound traffic.

There is already heavy congestion around the area. Delays should be expected this evening and motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

