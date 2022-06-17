Arrest Following Assault At Bar In Queenstown
Friday, 17 June 2022, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Queenstown Police have arrested and charged a man in
relation to an assault at a bar on Church Street, Queenstown
in the early hours of Sunday June 12th.
At around
12.50am on Sunday June 12th Police and Ambulance attended an
incident in which a person had been found unconscious at a
bar. The person was transported to Christchurch Hospital
with serious injuries.
Police enquiries have led to a
38 year old man being arrested and charged with assault. He
will appear in Queenstown District Court in Monday 20th
June.
The victim remains in Christchurch Hospital in a
serious but stable
condition.
