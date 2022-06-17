Arrest Following Assault At Bar In Queenstown

Queenstown Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to an assault at a bar on Church Street, Queenstown in the early hours of Sunday June 12th.

At around 12.50am on Sunday June 12th Police and Ambulance attended an incident in which a person had been found unconscious at a bar. The person was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Police enquiries have led to a 38 year old man being arrested and charged with assault. He will appear in Queenstown District Court in Monday 20th June.

The victim remains in Christchurch Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

