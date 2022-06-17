Slip Updates On The West Coast 5.15 Pm: Meybille Bay Route, SH6, Could Be Open In The Morning

Access to Westport remains at one route in and out overnight, via Reefton.

The Coast Road between Greymouth and Westport, SH6, may reopen at 8 am Saturday, subject to an inspection.

It will be open daytime hours 8 am to 5 pm until further notice, so long as there is no further rockfall at Meybille Bay, north of Punakaiki, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Updates here for Meybille Bay: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/387941

An earlier slip at Lyell in the Upper Buller Gorge, also SH6, will keep that route closed with an update at 10 am Saturday.

Check here tomorrow for any change in status through the Upper Buller Gorge at Lyell: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/387290

How to get to Westport

The detour route into Westport tonight remains via the Shenandoah, SH65, the Lewis Pass/Springs Junction, SH7, and Reefton, SH69 back to SH6 for people travelling south from Nelson.

Please note: There is a short section of SH65 with a reduced speed limit under traffic signals due to storm damage between Maruia and Shenandoah. (Details: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/375725 )

Slip at Lyell, the Upper Buller Gorge, SH6 today

