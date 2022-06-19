Hawke's Bay Police Target Illegal Street-racing

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison, Eastern District Police Road Policing Coordinator.

Overnight, Hawke’s Bay Police executed a significant road policing operation, targeting illegal street racing and anti-social behaviour at a number of gatherings across Hawke’s Bay.

Six vehicles were impounded, three people were processed for excess breath-alcohol, and numerous vehicles were ordered off the road as defective or unsafe.

Evidence was gathered for follow-up and Police are now working to identify additional offending vehicles and drivers.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison says that offending drivers are often surprised when Police turn up on their doorstep to take their vehicles, because they think they have gotten away with it.

“I hope it gets the message across that anti-social road user behaviour won’t be tolerated and that Police will thoroughly investigate offences and take enforcement action.

“The public don't always see us doing this work, but we invest heavily in holding drivers to account when the evidence is available.”

Senior Sergeant Ellison says he hopes the operation sends a clear message to both those involved in illegal street racing and to the public.

“If you’re going to use your vehicle to put the safety of others at risk or cause damage to our roads then Police will step in and take your vehicle from you.

“The aim is to disrupt and deter those committing these offences, and ensure our roads are safe for every member of the community using them.

“This is high risk behaviour that is not tolerated and we want to assure the public we will hold offenders involved to account.

“I’m thankful for the support that we’re receiving from local residents and businesses to during the operation and the ongoing investigation.”

If you have any information, video or photographs of incidents that could assist Police in identifying those involved please contact Police on 105 and quote event number P050959200.

People can also report crimes anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

