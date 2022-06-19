Positive Results From Ohakune Mardi Gras Checkpoints
Sunday, 19 June 2022, 6:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Central District Police breath-tested nearly 9,000
drivers over the Ohakune Mardi Gras weekend, 13 of whom were
processed for excess breath alcohol.
51 infringement
notices were issued for speeding offences.
There were
no serious crashes and no deaths on the roads in the area
over the weekend.
Police are pleased that almost all
motorists heeded advice given by officers on the
checkpoints, and that a low number were processed for excess
breath
alcohol.
