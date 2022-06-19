Positive Results From Ohakune Mardi Gras Checkpoints

Central District Police breath-tested nearly 9,000 drivers over the Ohakune Mardi Gras weekend, 13 of whom were processed for excess breath alcohol.

51 infringement notices were issued for speeding offences.

There were no serious crashes and no deaths on the roads in the area over the weekend.

Police are pleased that almost all motorists heeded advice given by officers on the checkpoints, and that a low number were processed for excess breath alcohol.

