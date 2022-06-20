Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rag Monsters Causing Chaos In Kaipara

Monday, 20 June 2022, 11:29 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

It may not be visible to those above ground, but underneath, in the bowels of Kaipara’s wastewater networks, rag monsters and fatbergs are causing havoc and costing ratepayers’ money.

“We’ve said it before and we’re saying it again. The only things going down your toilet should be the three P’s,” says Kaipara District Council Operations Manager Donnick Mugutso.

Spelling it out, Donnick says, “pee, poo and toilet paper down the loo is great. Anything else including rags, sheets, wet wipes, sanitary items, clothing, general waste is not. Those items do not belong in your toilet, and flushing them through the system does terrible and costly damage.”

Wastewater networks are designed to process biodegradable waste, not items like sheets, rags and underwear that don’t break down easily. Rag monsters seem to be on the up, says Donnick, with Council contractors having to dig up, repair and refit the wastewater grinder pumps each time a blockage occurs.

If rags manage to make it through the grinder pumps, they land in the wastewater treatment ponds, causing capacity issues as layers build up over time and compromise the treatment processes.

Rag monsters are created from a mix of items that are not meant to be flushed down your toilet. Wet wipes are a common occurrence, as are sheets, rags, underwear, diapers, tampons and sanitary pads, and general waste. Fatbergs, made up of cooking oils, food waste, and other solids also cause blockages, and Donnick urges kitchen users to dispose of these in the compost bin or rubbish, rather than down the sink.

According to Water New Zealand, around $16 million each year is conservatively estimated to be spent on unblocking wastewater pipes across the country.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Penny Wong Visit


Good grief. Has foreign policy commentary really devolved to the point where our diplomatic effort is being measured by how many overseas trips have been taken by our Foreign Minister? Weird, but apparently so. All this week, a series of media policy wonks have been invidiously comparing how many trips offshore Nanaia Mahuta has been taking, when compared to her Australian counterpart. Even allowing for how Covid has made foreign trips a rarity for everyone over the past two years… If we’re truly going to resort to a frequent flier standard for measuring diplomatic effectiveness, then Murray McCully would be the greatest Foreign Minister in this country’s history. Believe me, he wasn’t...
More>>



 
 


Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting Across The Tasman
Aotearoa New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong, met in Wellington today... More>>

Travel: Pre-departure Tests Removed From June 20
Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11.59pm Monday 20 June, COVID-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 