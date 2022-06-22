Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fed-up Builder Runs For Environment Canterbury

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: Matt Coffey

49-year-old builder Matt Coffey is running for Environment Canterbury after documenting “countless failures” to protect waterways from damage by intensive agriculture.

Coffey has videoed a number of environmental harms around Canterbury in the past week.

“This week I have videoed meatworks waste pouring into the ocean in Timaru; cows living in mud in the Rakaia and Selwyn catchments with mud running into the water ways, and cattle roaming on the Waimakiriri river bed near Hawdon valley. This is just a taste of what’s happening in the region, and the result of years of neglect by Environment Canterbury.”

Coffey will launch his campaign this Thursday 23rd June, 6:30pm at Two Thumb Brewery, 352 Manchester street.

Coffey is returning to Christchurch to run for Ecan council after years of advocacy for rivers. His drone footage of the pea-green polluted waters of Te Waihora draining into the ocean at Taumutu made national news.

“For years Ecan have issued resource consents allowing farmers to pollute while knowing full well the damage it’s doing to our rivers and aquifers. They keep renewing consents even though they know about the nitrate problem, and most of this happens without public consultation.”

Coffey is no stranger to confrontation in his advocacy. While campaigning against intensive winter grazing in Southland his trees were poisoned, his gate ripped off its hinges, and a rock was thrown through his van window.

Freshwater advocate Geoff Reid voiced his support for Coffey.

“It is rare to find a candidate so vocal that doesn’t get captured by industry. Canterbury is in desperate need of strong leadership if we are to succeed in protecting what little biodiversity we have left.” Says Reid.

Coffey grew up in Christchurch and spent much of his time at Te Waihora and on the Selwyn river.

“After years watching the rivers and lakes of Canterbury turn into a green mess and criticising Ecan from the sidelines I decided to get involved, to really see what’s going on inside Ecan and what differences I can make.” Says Coffey.

