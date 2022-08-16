West Coast Wind Warning

West Coast Emergency Management, alongside the Councils and other agencies, have been actively monitoring the impact of the current weather system affecting the country today.

We are aware of damage to properties in the Buller region as a result of the strong winds.

Everyone is reminded to contact 111 in the event of an emergency.

Buller Electricity have reported issues with the power line over the Karamea Bluff this is unable to be fully assessed until winds drop and it can be surveyed by helicopter. This may affect several consumers that are likely not to have power re-stored tonight.

Westpower have restored power to South Westland with the exception of Hari Hari to Whataroa there are staff on the ground but they are restricted with what can be repaired due to the winds.

People are advised to treat all power connections as live at all times.

Insurance and lodging a claim

If your home, car or contents have been damaged by the severe weather, take photos before you remove or repair anything and report it to your insurance company as soon as possible.

You only need to contact your insurance company and they’ll let you know what to do next, how to claim and – if applicable - how EQC cover works. If you need to make your home safe, sanitary, secure and weather tight, please record the work done, take before and after photos, and keep copies of the bills you paid.

You can keep up to date with the latest information by:

following the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page or West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page

check state highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland

weather conditions at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

© Scoop Media

