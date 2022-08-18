Northland State Highways - Weather Update

Waka Kotahi is urging drivers in Northland to plan ahead, check the latest conditions and avoid non-essential travel with closures and restrictions in place at several locations due to slips, debris and flooding.

Closures are currently in place at:

SH1 Hikurangi (trees down on road - detour via the Hikurangi Bypass)

SH1 Rangiahua (flooding – the standard detour is via SH10 which is also closed at Kaeo, so there is limited road access to the Far North at the moment)

SH10 Kaeo (flooding).

Restrictions, with one-lane open at:

SH1 Mangamuka Gorge (slips and tree branches on road)

With the current conditions, road access to the Far North is limited, and rain is forecast to continue for the rest of the day. Waka Kotahi is urging people to avoid all non-essential travel in the area.

Waka Kotahi is closely monitoring conditions and will reassess the status of state highways as the weather develops.

If you do have to use the roads, check the latest conditions before heading out, at Waka Kotahi Journeys.

People should also stay up to date on the latest weather information at MetService Warnings and Watches

Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

