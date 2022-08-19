Victory For Taxpayers As Waka Kotahi Back Down
Friday, 19 August 2022, 1:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers Union commends Waka Kotahi for
listening to taxpayers who called them out for their extreme
speed camera plans and backing down from their intentions to
saturate roads with cameras.
"The cost to set up the
immense number of cameras and the policing and
administrative burden would have been obscene. Then
taxpayers would be hit again directly in their pockets with
increased fines for minor infractions," Taxpayers' Union
Executive Director Jordan Williams says.
"As it is,
Waka Kotahi is still greatly expanding the number of cameras
and the amount they spend on policing them. They have simply
taken a step back from a bonkers approach to a slightly mad
one."
"Fines effectively become a tax when they are so
frequently doled out and for infractions that are human
error rather than willful lawbreaking."
"New
Zealanders all want our roads to be safe, but Waka Kotahi
was not proposing reasonable measures. It is a victory for
taxpayers to see them back
down."
