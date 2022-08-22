Barge Service Subsidy For Marlborough Sounds’ Residents
Monday, 22 August 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Council will underwrite barge services into the Kenepuru
and Queen Charlotte Sounds to assist residents impacted by
the recent rain event.
Marlborough Mayor, John
Leggett, says it will be some time before road access in
affected areas is restored so subsidising this service is
one way we can help those who are currently cut
off.
The subsidy will run in partnership with
Johnsons’ Barge Service Limited in Havelock and Kenny
Barging in Picton.
“Locals and businesses are
encouraged to work together with available transport
services to make the trips as efficient and economic as
possible,” Mayor Leggett said.
For further
information visit the Johnson’s Barge Service Ltd Facebook
page: www.facebook.com/johnsonsbargeserviceltd
or the Kenny Barging Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kennybarging
