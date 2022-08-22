Barge Service Subsidy For Marlborough Sounds’ Residents

Council will underwrite barge services into the Kenepuru and Queen Charlotte Sounds to assist residents impacted by the recent rain event.

Marlborough Mayor, John Leggett, says it will be some time before road access in affected areas is restored so subsidising this service is one way we can help those who are currently cut off.

The subsidy will run in partnership with Johnsons’ Barge Service Limited in Havelock and Kenny Barging in Picton.

“Locals and businesses are encouraged to work together with available transport services to make the trips as efficient and economic as possible,” Mayor Leggett said.

For further information visit the Johnson’s Barge Service Ltd Facebook page: www.facebook.com/johnsonsbargeserviceltd or the Kenny Barging Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kennybarging

© Scoop Media

