Wellington: Planned Protest Activity

Police have a high visibility presence around Wellington City today, as they monitor The Freedom and Rights Coalition protest in Wellington.

As a precaution, additional Police staff have been called in from outside of the Wellington Police District and plans are in place to respond if required.

As with other locations, Police is aware a counter-protest group is also planning to gather near Parliament.

To support the operation, roads in the area, including the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth Street, and Kate Sheppard Place have been closed to unauthorised vehicles.

These closures will remain in place until the conclusion of the protest.

Structures will not be permitted to be erected on Parliament grounds.

We would like to thank the community for their patience and co-operation, and we acknowledge any inconvenience caused.

Parliament’s Speaker of the House has given Police permission to run an operational base out of Parliament buildings.

Our primary mission is to maintain law and order, and to ensure the public feels safe and free to move around.

While Police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated.

Trespass orders remain in place for some people who were trespassed from Parliament earlier this year and we will look to enforce those orders.

Any unsafe or dangerous behaviour occurring throughout the event will be followed up by Police and appropriate action taken.

Any concerning behaviour can be reported to Police by calling 105.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell

