UPDATE - Wellington: Protest concludes without issue

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell:

Crowds have dispersed from Parliament Grounds following The Freedom and Rights Coalition protest in Wellington today.

Around 1500 people congregated around Parliament grounds to engage in protest activity.

The group was monitored closely by Police and there were no reported issues.

We are very pleased with how people conducted themselves.

Today’s positive outcome was the result of detailed planning by Police, clear communication with the protest organisers, and the behaviour of those who attended.

I’m incredibly proud of the professional approach of our staff who put this plan into action.

I would also like to make special mention of the additional staff who travelled from elsewhere in the country to assist, and our external partners who also supported Police today.

There was no requirement for trespass orders to be issued and no arrests were made.

The counter-protest departed earlier this afternoon without incident.

The Police focus today remained on balancing the safety of all protesters and the public, while acknowledging the right to protest peacefully and lawfully.

We note the activity did disrupt traffic in areas around Parliament grounds where some roads were temporarily closed to minimise further disruption.

Road closures will be lifted at 6pm this evening.

Police would like to thank the Wellington community for their understanding with the disruption caused.

Police will continue to maintain a visible presence to reassure local residents, businesses and people in the area.

