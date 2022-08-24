Ekta NZ Takes Out Supreme Title At Community Awards
Ekta NZ has been named Wellington City Supreme Award Winner at last night’s Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards held at a ceremony at the National Library.
Supreme Winners Ekta
The annual awards recognise the contribution of voluntary and not-for-profit organisations in Wellington by acknowledging their mahi and how they make a difference in our communities across the arts, heritage, and environment.
Ekta NZ is a not-for-profit group aiming to build an inclusive Aotearoa that unites people, supports vulnerable communities, and enables people to engage in everyday activities comfortably.
Some of the services provided by Ekta NZ include an ethnic food bank, food distribution, isolation support, vaccination drives, and annual festive events for the more vulnerable members of our community.
Mayor Andy Foster says Ekta NZ is the perfect example of what these awards celebrate.
“Ekta is making a real difference, I’ve had the pleasure of joining them on a number of occasions distributing food, winter blankets and clothing. They operate with a spirit of generosity and inclusion, providing support for the most needy in our community.
“All the award nominees and category winners deserve the recognition they have received, and we are delighted to showcase their diverse, fabulous contributions on this stage.”
Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell, says the airport was proud to recognise the amazing work of community groups in Wellington City over the previous 12 months.
“Many of these groups don’t always get the recognition they deserve, which is a big reason why we run these awards.
“Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year.”
The winners were selected from over 66 finalists across the categories, with judges considering key factors including impact on the community, innovation and creativity, and effectiveness.
The six category award winners will represent Wellington City at the region wide awards ceremony later in the year.
Full list of winners:
Arts & Culture
Winner - Silver Noodle Soup
Runner Up – Creative Capital Arts Trust- Fringe Festival
Education & Child/Youth Development
Winner - Arohanui Strings
Runner Up - Te Ora Hou
Health & Wellbeing
Winner – Ekta NZ
Runner Up – Samaritans of Wellington
Heritage & Environment
Winner - EkeRua ReBicycle
Runner Up - Ghost Diving
Sport & Leisure
Winner - Coastguard Wellington
Runner Up - Revolve Cycling Club
Rising Star
Winner - Silver Noodle Soup
Runner Up - Capital Theatre Trust
Supreme
Ekta NZ