Ekta NZ Takes Out Supreme Title At Community Awards

Ekta NZ has been named Wellington City Supreme Award Winner at last night’s Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards held at a ceremony at the National Library.

Supreme Winners Ekta

The annual awards recognise the contribution of voluntary and not-for-profit organisations in Wellington by acknowledging their mahi and how they make a difference in our communities across the arts, heritage, and environment.

Ekta NZ is a not-for-profit group aiming to build an inclusive Aotearoa that unites people, supports vulnerable communities, and enables people to engage in everyday activities comfortably.

Some of the services provided by Ekta NZ include an ethnic food bank, food distribution, isolation support, vaccination drives, and annual festive events for the more vulnerable members of our community.

Mayor Andy Foster says Ekta NZ is the perfect example of what these awards celebrate.

“Ekta is making a real difference, I’ve had the pleasure of joining them on a number of occasions distributing food, winter blankets and clothing. They operate with a spirit of generosity and inclusion, providing support for the most needy in our community.

“All the award nominees and category winners deserve the recognition they have received, and we are delighted to showcase their diverse, fabulous contributions on this stage.”

Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell, says the airport was proud to recognise the amazing work of community groups in Wellington City over the previous 12 months.

“Many of these groups don’t always get the recognition they deserve, which is a big reason why we run these awards.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year.”

The winners were selected from over 66 finalists across the categories, with judges considering key factors including impact on the community, innovation and creativity, and effectiveness.

The six category award winners will represent Wellington City at the region wide awards ceremony later in the year.

Full list of winners:

Arts & Culture

Winner - Silver Noodle Soup

Runner Up – Creative Capital Arts Trust- Fringe Festival

Education & Child/Youth Development

Winner - Arohanui Strings

Runner Up - Te Ora Hou

Health & Wellbeing

Winner – Ekta NZ

Runner Up – Samaritans of Wellington

Heritage & Environment

Winner - EkeRua ReBicycle

Runner Up - Ghost Diving

Sport & Leisure

Winner - Coastguard Wellington

Runner Up - Revolve Cycling Club

Rising Star

Winner - Silver Noodle Soup

Runner Up - Capital Theatre Trust

Supreme

Ekta NZ

