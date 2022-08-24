Update: Northcote homicide investigation

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB:

Police have charged two people in relation to a homicide investigation underway in Northcote.

An investigation has been ongoing into the death of Kevin Patrick Hay on 16 August, 2022.

Today, Police have charged two men aged 55 and 56 from Northcote with his murder.

They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court this afternoon.

Police hope these arrests bring some reassurance to the wider community.

We want to acknowledge Kevin’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.

As this matter is before the Court, Police have no further comment.

