Update: Northcote homicide investigation
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā
CIB:
Police have charged two people in relation to a
homicide investigation underway in Northcote.
An
investigation has been ongoing into the death of Kevin
Patrick Hay on 16 August, 2022.
Today, Police have
charged two men aged 55 and 56 from Northcote with his
murder.
They are due to appear in the North Shore
District Court this afternoon.
Police hope these
arrests bring some reassurance to the wider
community.
We want to acknowledge Kevin’s family and
friends during this extremely difficult time.
As this
matter is before the Court, Police have no further
comment.
