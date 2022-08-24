Missing Woman Found Dead
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 3:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Update - missing woman, Māngere
A woman reported
missing in the Māngere area yesterday morning, has sadly
been located deceased.
Police wish to extend their
condolences to her family and friends at this distressing
time.
We would also like to thank the community for
their assistance.
The matter has now been referred to
the
Coroner.
