Police Investigating Aggravated Robbery Of Invercargill Service Station

24 August

Invercargill Police are investigating an aggravated robbery on Elles Road

tonight.

A person entered a service station at around 8.25pm armed with a weapon,

believed to be a screwdriver.

The person left the service station with a quantity of tobacco, and was seen

entering a silver sedan – possibly a Nissan.

The car then drove northbound down Elles Road.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of

the robbery and may have seen anything which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number

P051679160.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

© Scoop Media

