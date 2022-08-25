Police Investigating Aggravated Robbery Of Invercargill Service Station
Thursday, 25 August 2022, 6:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
24 August
Invercargill Police are investigating an
aggravated robbery on Elles Road
tonight.
A person
entered a service station at around 8.25pm armed with a
weapon,
believed to be a screwdriver.
The person
left the service station with a quantity of tobacco, and was
seen
entering a silver sedan – possibly a
Nissan.
The car then drove northbound down Elles
Road.
Police would like to hear from anyone who was
in the area around the time of
the robbery and may have
seen anything which could assist our
enquiries.
If you can help, please get in touch
via 105 and quote event
number
P051679160.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
