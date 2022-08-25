Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Slips And Road Closures – Update 1.45pm Thursday 25 August

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council staff and contractors continue to work hard on the cleanup of slips blocking roads following heavy rain over the past few weeks. The main activity is as follows:

  • Main Road, Tawa – significant earthmoving and slope stabilisation work continues onsite with up to 2000 cubic metres of material being removed after two slips in the past week. The road is expected to remain closed until next week.
  • Birdwood Street, Karori, remains closed after several large slips above a 150-metre stretch of the road. Staff are working to get one lane of the road open in the next day or so and operated on a stop/go basis.
  • The Pass of Branda on the coastal road linking Seatoun and Breaker Bay remains closed while slip material is removed and a slope stabilised and is not expected to reopen until next week.
  • Sutherland Crescent in Melrose remains closed following the large slip last weekend. Council staff and contractors will work to remove the rubble and three badly-damaged cars from the street in the next couple of days.
  • Tio Tio Road in Seatoun has been cleared and is now open.
  • Tanera Crescent and Laura Avenue, Brooklyn, remain closed and clearance work is continuing, as it is in Kotinga Street, Kilbirnie.
  • The Terrace between Ghuznee and Buller streets in the central city is likely to remain closed at least until next week while geotechnical engineers monitor the stability of the big slip that came down earlier this month.
  • Decisions on the future of the Wilton Park playing field will be made after advice is received from geotech engineers on the practicalities of restoring the corner of the field that was taken away in a landslide at the weekend.

City Council Chief Infrastructure Officer Siobhan Procter says Council building compliance and welfare staff continue to work with the owners and occupants of a number of houses around the city that have been evacuated following slips. The Council’s Parks staff also continue to monitor a number of trees around the city that are at risk as sodden soil continues to move in some areas.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>


Government: Mallard Appointed Ambassador To Ireland
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of outgoing Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard as the next Ambassador to Ireland... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 