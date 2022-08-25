Wellington Slips And Road Closures – Update 1.45pm Thursday 25 August

Wellington City Council staff and contractors continue to work hard on the cleanup of slips blocking roads following heavy rain over the past few weeks. The main activity is as follows:

Main Road, Tawa – significant earthmoving and slope stabilisation work continues onsite with up to 2000 cubic metres of material being removed after two slips in the past week. The road is expected to remain closed until next week.

Birdwood Street, Karori, remains closed after several large slips above a 150-metre stretch of the road. Staff are working to get one lane of the road open in the next day or so and operated on a stop/go basis.

The Pass of Branda on the coastal road linking Seatoun and Breaker Bay remains closed while slip material is removed and a slope stabilised and is not expected to reopen until next week.

Sutherland Crescent in Melrose remains closed following the large slip last weekend. Council staff and contractors will work to remove the rubble and three badly-damaged cars from the street in the next couple of days.

Tio Tio Road in Seatoun has been cleared and is now open.

Tanera Crescent and Laura Avenue, Brooklyn, remain closed and clearance work is continuing, as it is in Kotinga Street, Kilbirnie.

The Terrace between Ghuznee and Buller streets in the central city is likely to remain closed at least until next week while geotechnical engineers monitor the stability of the big slip that came down earlier this month.

Decisions on the future of the Wilton Park playing field will be made after advice is received from geotech engineers on the practicalities of restoring the corner of the field that was taken away in a landslide at the weekend.

City Council Chief Infrastructure Officer Siobhan Procter says Council building compliance and welfare staff continue to work with the owners and occupants of a number of houses around the city that have been evacuated following slips. The Council’s Parks staff also continue to monitor a number of trees around the city that are at risk as sodden soil continues to move in some areas.

