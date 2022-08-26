Road Closure - Neilson Street On-Ramp, SH20

Police advise motorists that the Neilson Street on-ramp for State Highway 20 is closed, following an earlier crash which has resulted in power lines blocking the road.

Emergency services are in attendance and traffic management is in place.

There are no reports of injuries.

Motorists travelling northbound are asked to avoid the area, and expect delays, while the scene is cleared.

