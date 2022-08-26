Road Closure - Neilson Street On-Ramp, SH20
Friday, 26 August 2022, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police advise motorists that the Neilson Street on-ramp
for State Highway 20 is closed, following an earlier crash
which has resulted in power lines blocking the
road.
Emergency services are in attendance and traffic
management is in place.
There are no reports of
injuries.
Motorists travelling northbound are asked to
avoid the area, and expect delays, while the scene is
cleared.
