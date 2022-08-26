Police Seek Public's Assistance In Locating Patricia Aldridge
Friday, 26 August 2022, 8:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Auckland City Police are appealing for the public’s
assistance in locating Patricia Ann Aldridge.
The
57-year-old woman has a warrant for her arrest in relation
to breaching her release conditions.
Police believe
Aldridge is continuing to commit dishonesty offending across
the Auckland region, so we are asking for the public’s
help so that we can locate her.
Aldridge currently has
blonde hair and in the past has been known to be active
around the Ponsonby, Grey Lynn and Mt Eden
areas.
Police believe Aldridge is still in the central
Auckland area. She also has wider links to Christchurch,
Wellington and Whanganui.
Extensive enquiries have
been carried out to locate Aldridge, but so far she remains
outstanding. The public are asked to contact Police if they
sight her or have information on her
whereabouts.
Please contact Police via our 105 phone
service or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using ‘Update My Report’. Please reference file number
220721/7304.
