Police Seek Public's Assistance In Locating Patricia Aldridge

Auckland City Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Patricia Ann Aldridge.

The 57-year-old woman has a warrant for her arrest in relation to breaching her release conditions.

Police believe Aldridge is continuing to commit dishonesty offending across the Auckland region, so we are asking for the public’s help so that we can locate her.

Aldridge currently has blonde hair and in the past has been known to be active around the Ponsonby, Grey Lynn and Mt Eden areas.

Police believe Aldridge is still in the central Auckland area. She also has wider links to Christchurch, Wellington and Whanganui.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Aldridge, but so far she remains outstanding. The public are asked to contact Police if they sight her or have information on her whereabouts.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Please reference file number 220721/7304.

© Scoop Media

