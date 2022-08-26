Update: Manurewa Homicide Investigation

Attributed to Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, Counties Manukau District Crime Manager.

Police investigating the deaths of two children, located on 11 August in Manurewa, are now able to confirm the identification process has been completed.

Both children have now been identified.

However, the Coroner has issued an interim non-publication order which suppresses evidence of the identities of the children at the request of their family.

This order suppresses the names of the children and their relatives, and evidence that may lead to the identification of the two victims.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the children. Further updates will be provided as the Police investigation allows.

