Update: Manurewa Homicide Investigation
Friday, 26 August 2022, 8:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia
Vaaelua, Counties Manukau District Crime
Manager.
Police investigating the deaths of two
children, located on 11 August in Manurewa, are now able to
confirm the identification process has been
completed.
Both children have now been
identified.
However, the Coroner has issued an interim
non-publication order which suppresses evidence of the
identities of the children at the request of their
family.
This order suppresses the names of the
children and their relatives, and evidence that may lead to
the identification of the two victims.
Police are
continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the
death of the children. Further updates will be provided as
the Police investigation
allows.
