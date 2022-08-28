Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH 2, Wairarapa

Police can now name the man who died in a crash on State Highway 2 between Carterton and Greytown on 24 August.

He was Nepia Poutu, aged 30, from Masterton.

Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

