Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH 2, Wairarapa
Sunday, 28 August 2022, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died in a crash on State
Highway 2 between Carterton and Greytown on 24
August.
He was Nepia Poutu, aged 30, from
Masterton.
Our thoughts are with his whānau
and loved ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...More>>
Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...More>>