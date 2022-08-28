Fatal Crash – Wairakei, Taupo

A person has died in a single motorcycle crash in Wairakei, near Taupo.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Poihipi Road around 1:45pm today.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene.

The road will re-open shortly, after being closed while a Serious Crash Investigation scene examination was carried out.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

