Fatal Crash – Wairakei, Taupo
Sunday, 28 August 2022, 8:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died in a single motorcycle crash in
Wairakei, near Taupo.
Emergency services were called
to the scene on Poihipi Road around 1:45pm today.
The
motorcycle rider died at the scene.
The road will
re-open shortly, after being closed while a Serious Crash
Investigation scene examination was carried out.
The
circumstances of the crash will be
investigated.
