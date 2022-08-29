Night Closure Scheduled For Wānaka-luggate Highway

A section of Wānaka-Luggate Highway (SH84) will be closed to traffic overnight next week while crews lay a pipe across the main road.

The new water pipeline is part of a water upgrade project by Queenstown Lakes District Council to improve the capacity and resilience of drinking water supply and infrastructure in western Wānaka.

The pipe, which has already been installed along Golf Course Road and Macpherson Street, will be laid across the State Highway before it continues up Anderson Road.

Crews will be working overnight to complete this work from 8.00pm – 6.00am, Monday 5 September through to the morning of Friday 9 September.

During this time the Wānaka-Luggate Highway will be closed from the Anderson Road roundabout through to Sir Tim Wallis Drive. A detour will be available via Sir Tim Wallis Drive and Ballantyne Road, with VMS boards in place.

The highway will then be opened during the daytime with traffic management in place.

To date, pipelaying has been completed along Golf Course Road, Ballantyne Road and Macpherson Street, with minor works still required to connect the pipe in the future, and road reinstatement still to be done on Macpherson Street.

The water upgrade also includes a new pump station on Wānaka-Mount Aspiring Road at the corner of Bills Way. The walls and roof slab of the pump station have been constructed and crews are currently working to install the internal pipework.

The pipeline is expected to be complete by November and the pump station by Christmas 2022.

Map showing the night closure of Wānaka-Luggate Highway.



Map showing route of the pipeline and location of the pump station.

