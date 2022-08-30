Firearms Incident In Christchurch

Police can confirm a man received a gunshot injury outside a property near the intersection of Hereford Street and Stanmore Road in Christchurch today.

The incident was reported to Police just after 11.15am.

The man is reported to be in a serious condition.

Police are now in the early stages of an investigation. There have been no arrests at this time.

Cordons will remain in place on Hereford Street and Stanmore Road as Police undertake a scene examination.

“We appreciate a firearms incident on a suburban street will have caused anxiety for our local community,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman.

“The community will notice an increase in patrols in the area."

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information or concerns to make contact.

This can be done in a number of ways – through 105- quoting file number 220830/8157.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external).

© Scoop Media

