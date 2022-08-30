Firearms Incident In Christchurch
Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man received a gunshot injury
outside a property near the intersection of Hereford Street
and Stanmore Road in Christchurch today.
The incident
was reported to Police just after 11.15am.
The man is
reported to be in a serious condition.
Police are now
in the early stages of an investigation. There have been no
arrests at this time.
Cordons will remain in place on
Hereford Street and Stanmore Road as Police undertake a
scene examination.
“We appreciate a firearms
incident on a suburban street will have caused anxiety for
our local community,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Tania
Jellyman.
“The community will notice an increase in
patrols in the area."
Police are asking for witnesses
or anyone with information or concerns to make
contact.
This can be done in a number of ways –
through 105- quoting file number
220830/8157.
Information can also be reported
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link
is
external).
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...More>>