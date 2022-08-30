Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Inaugural Inter-agency Meeting As Marlborough Transitions To Recovery

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Agencies working together following Marlborough’s recent weather event came together today to discuss the region’s plan for recovery.

Marlborough’s Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford, said for the majority of Marlborough’s population life has returned to normal after the recent weather event.

“However, the communities of Rai Valley, Canvastown, Kenepuru, Okiwi Bay, French Pass, d’Urville Island, Port Underwood and Queen Charlotte Drive remain without, or with very limited, road access.”

“These residents and communities face a long journey back to normality. In some places, in particular in the Marlborough Sounds, the roads as we knew them will never be the same due to the extent of the damage caused in July last year, and then again a couple of weeks ago,” Mr Heiford said. “We recognise the increased pressure and stress this event has had on residents living in affected areas and the disruption it has brought to their daily lives.”

“This year our inter-agency recovery plan follows a format established by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). It focuses on the immediate recovery and also incorporates the longer term recovery work that is being led by Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Wheeler, and Council’s Manager for Strategic Planning and Economic Development, Neil Henry. We will be working closely with our iwi partners as we carry out this important recovery mahi,” Mr Heiford said.

“The immediate recovery plan focusses on the Social, Built, Natural and Economic aspects and will see experts in these fields taking the lead in these areas. This allows our experts to set priorities for their areas of recovery, ensuring efficiencies and creating their own mini-networks,” he said.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said it is great to see this inter-agency team pull together to ensure a connected, cohesive approach to Marlborough’s recovery.

“The team has been quick to recognise the long term implications of this event and the importance of bringing people together early as we embark on the recovery journey,” Mayor Leggett said.

“Unfortunately we are well-versed in responding to the events Mother Nature has handed out to our region but we are ahead of where we were following last year’s event and I’m sure this momentum will continue,” he said.

Mr Heiford said one of the first recovery priorities is to speak with communities who have been affected. “We are in the process of organising communities meetings either in person or online and we will be in touch with more information on this as soon as possible,” he said.

Information & Support

For more support information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022/general-recovery-information-august-2022-storm-event

If you have a roading related enquiry, please contact: recovery@marlboroughroads.com or phone 0800 213 213.

For local roading alerts/updates go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

For state highway updates go to: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

If you are having difficulty understanding or interpreting your insurance policy or the insurance process, the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) is available to help at: https://advisory.org.nz/

If you need assistance to find temporary accommodation while your home is repaired or rebuilt or if repairs prevent access to your home visit: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz/

Those residents who have been severely impacted by the rain event and require financial support can contact the Ministry of Social Development on Ph: 0800 559 009 or visit: www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/civil-defence-payment.html

For information about what land damage EQCover covers go to: www.facebook.com/earthquakecommission

