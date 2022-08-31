Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Planned State Highway 6 Limited Road Closure This Friday. Dellows Bluff, Murchison

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 9:54 am
Press Release: NZTA

Drivers should prepare for delays on State Highway 6 near Murchison this Friday (2 September) as contractors extend the container wall at Dellows Bluff.

The existing wall was put in place in July after a rockfall brought large boulders down onto the road. Extra containers must be placed to protect the road as contractors work to remove more loose rock from the cliff face.

The section of the road will have limited closures between 10 am and 3 pm this Friday. There will be brief openings on the hour to let queued traffic through. Access will be maintained for emergency services.

Road users should factor this into their plans and try to travel through the area outside the time when this work is taking place. There will be delays at the site for drivers while this work is carried out.

With State Highway 63 closed at Saint Arnaud, the only alternative route to Blenheim and Nelson from the West Coast is via the east coast and State Highway 1.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

