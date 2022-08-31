Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s Get Ready To Bumble This Bee Aware Month

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Every September, Wellington City Council partners with Apiculture NZ(ApiNZ) for Bee Aware Month to create a buzz and wax lyrical about the importance of bees.

This year’s theme is ‘Bee Curious’, so we’re encouraging everyone to share knowledge, connect and learn, get involved and help raise awareness about the importance of bees for our economy, environment, and food production systems – and how to protect them.

In New Zealand there are 28 species of native bees and 13 species of introduced bees, together they contribute about $5 billion to our economy annually and support about one third of everything we eat.

Events include everything from a Q&A with a beekeeper, honey workshops, and a sunflower planting day – in fact there’s something on this month to give everyone a buzz.

Events:

  • Saturday 3 September: Sunflowers for City Housing honeybees – seed germination workshop
  • Monday 5 September: Busy Bee Preschool Storytime (Kilbirnie)
  • Wednesday 7 September: Let’s go Lego – save the bees!
  • Monday 12 September: Busy Bee Preschool Storytime (Tawa)
  • Tuesday 13 September: Busy Bee Preschool Storytime (Johnsonville)
  • Friday 16 September: Let’s go Lego – save the bees!
  • Tuesday 20 September: Busy Bee Preschool Storytime (Karori)
  • Saturday 24 September: Propagation 101: Growing healthy seedlings from seed for people and pollinators
  • Saturday 24 September: Come and see the bees and learn about their lives
  • Saturday 24 September: Let’s go Lego – save the bees!
  • Wednesday 28 September: Bee Aware Seed and Seedling Swap
  • Wednesday 28 September: Busy Bee Preschool Storytime (Wellington City)
  • Friday 30 September: Bee Aware Month Community Dinner
  • Saturday 1 October: Sunflowers for City Housing honeybees – planting day.

Facts and figures:

  • Honeybees communicate by ‘dancing’. They do a waggle dance which tells other bees the distance and direction of food.
  • The honeybee is the only insect which produces food eaten by humans.
  • A honeybee can fly at approximately 24 kph.
  • The honeybee beats its wings 11,400 times per minute, which produces its distinctive buzzing sound.
  • In New Zealand, we have approximately 880,000 beehives (at March 2021).
  • Worker bees produce about 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in their lifetime.
  • Bees have been producing honey for at least 150 million years.
  • On one flight from the hive to collect honey, a honeybee will visit between 50 and 100 flowers.
  • Bees must visit about 4 million flowers to produce 1kg of honey.
  • Bees use their antennae to smell. They can detect nectar 2 kms away.
  • New Zealand produced approximately 27,000 tonnes of honey in 2020.
  • In the year to March 2021, honey exports were valued at around $500 million.
  • New Zealand’s apiculture industry plays a key role in pollinating agricultural and horticultural crops including pastoral clover for nitrogen regeneration, specialised small seed crops, stone fruit and pip fruit orchards.
  • New Zealand has unique honeys found nowhere else in the world – made from our native plants. Rātā, kāmahi, tāwari, rewarewa, mānuka and kānuka are some of our special honeys.

For more information about bees and events please visit wellington.govt.nz/beeawaremonth.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 