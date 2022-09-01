Furry Family Members Ready And Waiting

Hamilton City Council is putting the call out to all those looking for a pawesome new furry family member.

Every year Council helps find homes for more than 250 animals. With a recent increase in puppy litters being surrendered to the Animal Education and Control team, right now there are more than 30 dogs of all ages needing a new home.

“Throughout the year animals are brought to us for a number of reasons and we work hard to try and make sure they find forever homes,” said Sue Stanford, Animal Education and Control Manager.

“To prepare our adoption dogs for their new families, every dog has a health check, is vaccinated, neutered, and has their temperament assessed. Our dedicated kennel staff also begin basic training, which our adoptee’s family can continue.”

Adoption costs range between $255 and $315, and those wanting to adopt a new furry family member need to contact Council; someone from the team will then get back in touch to arrange a visit if they think there’s a potential match. After completing a property inspection to make sure potential owners can safely keep a dog, the new owners can take their new best friend home.

“It’s important to match the right dog with the right family to ensure a successful adoption. If you’re an active family, we’ll match you with a dog that has the same energy levels so you will have a great furry friend to go out adventuring with,” said Stanford.

“On the other hand, if you have a quieter lifestyle, we’ll find you a more relaxed pup who would just loves chilling and hanging out with the family.”

Stanford also wants to stress the importance of neutering or spaying dogs as looking after an expectant mother and puppies can put real pressure on a family.

“It’s this pressure that results in many litters being surrendered to councils and rescues across the country every year,” said Stanford.

“To prevent future unwanted litters of puppies, it’s incredibly important owners desex their pet. This benefits dog owners and the wider Hamilton community as it usually reduces aggression, unwanted pregnancies and the spread of some diseases.”

If you have a dog you want to get de-sexed but are finding it difficult contact Animal Education and Control, as Council may be able to help.

If you’re looking for a furry family member to join you after a ruff day check out Council’s adopt a dog page.

© Scoop Media

