Police Investigating Assault On Woman In Tauranga

Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a woman was assaulted in Tauranga on Saturday evening.

The victim was walking along Devonport Road, just north of Ninth Avenue, at around 5:30pm when she was approached by an unknown male.

The male has grabbed her and indecently assaulted her. Thankfully the victim has quickly managed to get away from him and ran off.

The offender is described as having brown skin, being in his mid-20s, tall and of medium build.

The victim said the offender had a rose tattoo on his neck and was wearing dark clothing including a black cap.

This incident is concerning to Police and we are treating it very seriously. We have made a number of enquiries since the incident and are now appealing to the public for any information.

If you know who this man is or have information you think may be assist Police, then please contact 105 quoting file number 220827/9368.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

