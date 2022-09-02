Police Investigating Assault On Woman In Tauranga
Friday, 2 September 2022, 9:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a
woman was assaulted in Tauranga on Saturday
evening.
The victim was walking along Devonport Road,
just north of Ninth Avenue, at around 5:30pm when she was
approached by an unknown male.
The male has grabbed
her and indecently assaulted her. Thankfully the victim has
quickly managed to get away from him and ran off.
The
offender is described as having brown skin, being in his
mid-20s, tall and of medium build.
The victim said the
offender had a rose tattoo on his neck and was wearing dark
clothing including a black cap.
This incident is
concerning to Police and we are treating it very seriously.
We have made a number of enquiries since the incident and
are now appealing to the public for any
information.
If you know who this man is or have
information you think may be assist Police, then please
contact 105 quoting file number
220827/9368.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
