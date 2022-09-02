Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigating Assault On Woman In Tauranga

Friday, 2 September 2022, 9:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a woman was assaulted in Tauranga on Saturday evening.

The victim was walking along Devonport Road, just north of Ninth Avenue, at around 5:30pm when she was approached by an unknown male.

The male has grabbed her and indecently assaulted her. Thankfully the victim has quickly managed to get away from him and ran off.

The offender is described as having brown skin, being in his mid-20s, tall and of medium build.

The victim said the offender had a rose tattoo on his neck and was wearing dark clothing including a black cap.

This incident is concerning to Police and we are treating it very seriously. We have made a number of enquiries since the incident and are now appealing to the public for any information.

If you know who this man is or have information you think may be assist Police, then please contact 105 quoting file number 220827/9368.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On King Coal’s Comeback, Plus A Music Playlist


Of late, the news bulletins have been carrying alarming images of extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and extreme drought across Europe. Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers, the largest number in any country outside the polar regions. Those glaciers are melting, which is one reason (along with a particularly wet summer monsoon season) that one third of a country that 225 million people call home is now reportedly under water. In Pakistan, the weather impact has been amplified by the dire effects of rampant de-forestation. Elsewhere… Europe is going through what is reportedly its worst period of drought in half a millennium...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 