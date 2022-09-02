Person Struck By Train - Paekakariki
Friday, 2 September 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to an incident
involving a train near Whareroa Road, Paekakariki.
The
incident was reported to Police just before
10am.
Initial indications are that a person has been
struck by a passenger train.
A diversion is in place
for vehicle traffic in the
area.
