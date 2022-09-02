Person Struck By Train - Paekakariki

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead

The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters

Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>



Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal

Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>