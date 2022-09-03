Witnesses Sought, Robbery, Ngongotaha
Saturday, 3 September 2022, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an
alleged robbery at the Kalah Bar at the Ngongotaha Tavern on
Hall Road in Rotorua yesterday morning.
At around
11.10am, a man with a knife allegedly entered the bar and
demanded money from the manager.
The man put the money
in a red shopping bag and left on foot, jumping the fence at
the back of the tavern.
The bar manager was shaken but
uninjured.
The offender was reportedly wearing a
camouflage hunting jersey, blue and orange reflective work
trousers, a grey hood and a black mask.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who has information that could
assist.
If you can help, please contact 105 and quote
event number 220902/0893.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or
www.crimestoppers-nz.org
