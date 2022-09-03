Witnesses Sought, Robbery, Ngongotaha

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an alleged robbery at the Kalah Bar at the Ngongotaha Tavern on Hall Road in Rotorua yesterday morning.

At around 11.10am, a man with a knife allegedly entered the bar and demanded money from the manager.

The man put the money in a red shopping bag and left on foot, jumping the fence at the back of the tavern.

The bar manager was shaken but uninjured.

The offender was reportedly wearing a camouflage hunting jersey, blue and orange reflective work trousers, a grey hood and a black mask.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist.

If you can help, please contact 105 and quote event number 220902/0893.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

