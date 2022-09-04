Fatal Crash, Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 4 September 2022, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on
Pukehangi Road in Rotorua overnight.
Police were
notified of the single vehicle crash at around
12:30am.
The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the
scene.
The road is now open.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
underway.
