Council Rubbish Bag Concerns

Over the past four weeks Council has received feedback from Marlborough residents about the quality of its refuse bags.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager, Alec McNeil, says while this year’s bags are the same specification and standard as previous years some residents have reported issues with them.

“We want to fix this problem to ensure the community is satisfied with the bags allocated to them and that they are fit for purpose,” Mr McNeil said.

“Some of the bags returned to Council by residents have now been sent back to the supplier for testing against the specification,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the community for their feedback and for bringing the issue to Council’s attention.”

“In future, we ask residents to please return any defective bags to Council so we can exchange them. Please note though that the old stock of bags has now been depleted so no new for old exchanges are possible,” Mr McNeil said.

Council will begin community consultation towards the end of this year on the introduction of wheelie bins in July 2024.

